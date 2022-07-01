The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Nana Ama McBrown

The queen of Ghanaian movies did an excellent job with this craft, the creativity is mindblowing. From the hair to the makeup, the outfit, the shoes and the pose.

Pulse Ghana

Hajia 4Reall

The white gown from Sima Brew is sultry and perfect for the birthday celebrant. The hair and makeup compliment the look too.

Pulse Ghana

Andre Ayew

The Black Stars captain is all smiles while he posed for the gram in this African print shorts and black top. Definitely the man of the moment.

Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Hey Fashionable Serwaa. Miss Amihere makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this pink outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

The beauty queen has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, the colour of the gown, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Pulse Ghana

Hamamat

The black beauty is a bundle of happiness with her pregnancy, and she deserves a spot on our list.

Pulse Ghana

MzVee

A mini black dress for birthday and the #1030 concert is stunning. MzVee got this look on point.

Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita inspired our corporate look with this black outfit.

Pulse Ghana

Joe Mettle

The gospel musician looks dapper in his suit.