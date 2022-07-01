RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Who had the best pictures this week?

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Nana Ama McBrown

The queen of Ghanaian movies did an excellent job with this craft, the creativity is mindblowing. From the hair to the makeup, the outfit, the shoes and the pose.

Hajia 4Reall

The white gown from Sima Brew is sultry and perfect for the birthday celebrant. The hair and makeup compliment the look too.

Andre Ayew

The Black Stars captain is all smiles while he posed for the gram in this African print shorts and black top. Definitely the man of the moment.

Serwaa Amihere

Hey Fashionable Serwaa. Miss Amihere makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this pink outfit.

Emefa Adeti

The beauty queen has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, the colour of the gown, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.

Hamamat

The black beauty is a bundle of happiness with her pregnancy, and she deserves a spot on our list.

MzVee

A mini black dress for birthday and the #1030 concert is stunning. MzVee got this look on point.

Anita Akuffo

Anita inspired our corporate look with this black outfit.

Joe Mettle

The gospel musician looks dapper in his suit.

