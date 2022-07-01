Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Who had the best pictures this week?
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthday parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Nana Ama McBrown
The queen of Ghanaian movies did an excellent job with this craft, the creativity is mindblowing. From the hair to the makeup, the outfit, the shoes and the pose.
Hajia 4Reall
The white gown from Sima Brew is sultry and perfect for the birthday celebrant. The hair and makeup compliment the look too.
Andre Ayew
The Black Stars captain is all smiles while he posed for the gram in this African print shorts and black top. Definitely the man of the moment.
Serwaa Amihere
Hey Fashionable Serwaa. Miss Amihere makes many fashion risks that pay off because of her amazing body. She looks beautiful in this pink outfit.
Emefa Adeti
The beauty queen has never had an off-day fashion-wise. The fit, the makeup, the hair, the colour of the gown, everything was fashionable, classy, and beautiful.
Hamamat
The black beauty is a bundle of happiness with her pregnancy, and she deserves a spot on our list.
MzVee
A mini black dress for birthday and the #1030 concert is stunning. MzVee got this look on point.
Anita Akuffo
Anita inspired our corporate look with this black outfit.
Joe Mettle
The gospel musician looks dapper in his suit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh