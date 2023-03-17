ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Another week and certainly another slay.

Celebrity photos of the week
Celebrity photos of the week

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Naa Ashorkor

This photo couldn't miss list. This black fit on Naa Ashorkor is a whole inspiration.

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn is a whole mood in the gold and black gown. The blonde hair, red lips and daggling earrings are gorgeous.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is keeping the corporate slay game simple but significant.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Nana Aba Anamoah

The woman of valour looks too pretty in the seat.

Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah Pulse Ghana

KOD

KOD looks too dapper in this kaftan.

KOD
KOD Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah

Jackie is once again serving us with the best travel slay.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Blue is the colour and Anita is the slayer. Absolutely gorgeous!

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Citizen Ato

The 'Citizen' is rocking the Ghanain gold and black colours with pride.

Citizen Ato
Citizen Ato Pulse Ghana

Delay

A whole beauty to behold. Delay looks absolute stunning from head to toe.

Delay
Delay Pulse Ghana

MzGee

This MzGee portrait is beautiful.

Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie
