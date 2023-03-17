The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Naa Ashorkor

This photo couldn't miss list. This black fit on Naa Ashorkor is a whole inspiration.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn is a whole mood in the gold and black gown. The blonde hair, red lips and daggling earrings are gorgeous.

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa is keeping the corporate slay game simple but significant.

Nana Aba Anamoah

The woman of valour looks too pretty in the seat.

KOD

KOD looks too dapper in this kaftan.

Jackie Appiah

Jackie is once again serving us with the best travel slay.

Anita Akuffo

Blue is the colour and Anita is the slayer. Absolutely gorgeous!

Citizen Ato

The 'Citizen' is rocking the Ghanain gold and black colours with pride.

Delay

A whole beauty to behold. Delay looks absolute stunning from head to toe.

MzGee

This MzGee portrait is beautiful.