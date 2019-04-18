She isn’t just a drop dead gorgeous, she is also one of the most recognized fashion icons of all time. When she first came onto the fashion scene, it became clear that Nana Akua Addo was going to make waves.

The fluid lines of her skirt, cute pixie hair and long lashes are nothing short of iconic. Sparkle, sparkle, sparkle was the sequence redolent of her style at the Glitz Ghana Women of Honours.

The red gown bedecked in jewels, bejewelled headband, garlanded seamless gloves and smoky eyes will forever be known as a Nana Akua Addo-inspired look!

Although this look is not easily emulated, her ability to have fun with fashion is very inspirational. Her signature ultra-chic style is recognized as a highly sought-after red carpet model

A legend in her own time, she is well known for her influence on the fashion industry in Ghana. Perchance that’s why today her legendary name is still ringing on runways.