ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Valentine's Day: Best celebrity photos on the 'gram

These Ghanaian celebs have decided to set the whole 'gram on fire as they serve all sexy and confident vibes in photos.

Ghanaian celebrity Valentine's Day photos
Ghanaian celebrity Valentine's Day photos

It's no news that every woman should have at least one red dress in her wardrobe as it would come in handy someday for a particular occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In fashion, red is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a red dress.

When it comes to styling a red dress, the possibilities are endless. Especially in this Valentine's season, the dominant colour to rock is that awesome red dress.

Valentine's Day goes farther than getting the right gift and picking the right spot for your date. You also need to lock down your outfits in case you're going on a vacation, but if it's just a date, you still need to look great.

Stepping out in an amazing outfit on Valentine's Day can be confusing especially when you're late in searching for the best styles to rock.

Valentine's Day is another opportunity to dress up in a dashing outfit to impress that special someone.

Today's article will show you how to rock dresses for Valentine's and our favourite Ghanaian celebrities have all the inspiration for us.

Sister Deborah

Sister Deborah
Sister Deborah Pulse Ghana

Sista Afia

Sista Afia
Sista Afia Pulse Ghana

Emefa

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Amerado

Amerado
Amerado Pulse Ghana

Asantewaa

Amerado
Amerado Pulse Ghana

Felicia

Felicia
Felicia Pulse Ghana

Bosom PYung

Bosom PYung
Bosom PYung Pulse Ghana

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Roselyn Ngissah

Roselyn Ngissah's birthday style is a lesson for plus-size women

how to dress for your body shape

How to dress according to your body type

Kim is our Valentine's Day outfit inspiration {Instagram}

5 sexy Valentine's Day outfit inspired by Kim Oprah

Ghanaian celebrity Valentine's Day photos

Valentine's Day: Best celebrity photos on the 'gram