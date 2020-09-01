If 2020 had something to offer, it was double the fun for the award show that had delayed due to a global pandemic, the battle with coronavirus disease COVID-19.

Despite not being open as it has in previous years, the VGMA 2020 did not fail to offer some music and performances on the nights as musicians were honoured.

Red carpet was also a welcomed addition in a year where the world has been mostly advised to stay home for the good of all.

There are always winners and losers on the red carpet. A best dressed today could be a worst dressed tomorrow due to circumstances within or beyond their control (fashion designers, are you there? Lol).

VGMA’s set up for 2020 meant a lot of celebrities and guests could recover from their mishaps and sneak into the best dressed on another night, upgrade their best-dressed status or simply get overconfident and mess it all up. Some people had a plan to win at all cost and stuck by it.

Lovely moments on the red carpet are to die for. And when Ghanaians show up, there genuinely show up to effortlessly impress.

Here are the best-dressed celebrities at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Okyeame Kwame

That touch of culture in all his looks should’ve gotten boring by now. But it hasn’t. OK puts in the effort to make it work every time. His culture-sneaker look complimented by the beads looked amazing. That’s so OK!

Berla Mundi

Is there a worst-dressed Berla Mundi on the red carpet aside from the one-time Teletubbies gang look? A black dress with a touch of gold to match her footwear was all that this VGMA night needed. Berla, change your style!

Sista Afia

When she’s not rapping, singing or beefing, she’s probably slaying. A simple black dress with the bling. Make-up was also on point with that hairdo.

Mr Drew

Now, that’s how to nail the perfect leather look for a night out. Simply put, this look was dw3, dw33, dw33, dw3 dw3!

Kofi Kinaata

Shirt - check. Suit - check. Black trousers and its fit - check. Shoe - double check. Kofi, are you sure it’s only music you want to do? You’ll be a great runway model with that perfect look.

Cina Soul

Cina Soul bodied that jacket with her tight fitting corset themed overall. Spot those black nails and hair that goes with the shoe too. Fashion that enters the soul.

Kalybos (Richard Asante)

Simple does not always win but it did for Kalybos at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Ameyaw Debrah

Ameyaw has been on the red carpet many years as a critic and also as a participant. Lessons have been learnt and it’s evident in his looks these days. Keep learning. That was a good look.

King Promise

Amidst all the trolling, King Promise has stuck to his style and the world is now seeing what he saw. Cool kid style with a touch of flamboyance from old school days. And yes, there’s the camboo.

Abeiku Santana

Nice. Yes, this is nice.

Bosom PYung

Going by the Bosom concept of how Bosom turns up, this fits best-dressed for the night. Akata nsuro ahuhuro!

KiDi

The ‘Say Cheese’ singer decided to have a feel of both sides of the spectrum. On one night, poorly dressed. On another, showing everyone how he’s done it over the years to mostly be rated best dressed. Nice play sir.

Adina

An angel. Of her voice and of that gorgeous white dress on the night.

James Gardner

This young man right here was the best-dressed gentleman on the night. Period.

