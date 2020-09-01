For over two decades, the award show has honoured legends of the music game in Ghana, motivated underground musicians to do more and sparked a host of controversies around who should have own what. This has been an interesting ride.

Award shows, however, has an interesting side attraction which is the red carpet. For one night in the year, guests and celebrities put on their A-game to slay. Things do not usually turn out as they should. Probably due to the fallacy hasty exuberance that comes with the quest to impress. Or maybe a misjudge from designers.

Notwithstanding, the red carpet looks will be rated. Not for hate. Not for a deliberate attack. Just for the love of the game. No one is saying go break the bank but simplicity could offer the best life and looks has in store.

In 2020, a host of guests at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards decided to depress the world with their fashion choices in an already stressful year. A lot of people who made it to the show looked like they were mourning for the entire globe’s sorrows on the red carpet. 2020 has been mind-blowing in all aspects. But you blew our minds the more with those awfully misguided looks on the red carpet.

Here are the worst dressed celebrities at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Award.

Bola Ray

Bola Ray

This game becomes difficult when someone who is the King of Slayers fails to impress. Bola could’ve gone with a suit. If you decide to go big aside from an already established great look, be ready for the risks. The cloth did not compliment him as it should. Sorry, Bola but it’s time to go home … literally.

Andy Dosty

Andy Dosty

It’d have been fair to say Kumasi screamed too loud in his dressing and should have been acceptable. However, there’s a new town in town. It’s Kumerica. Tweak your ways Andy!

Akwaboah

Akwaboah

The pyjamas, the sleepy eyes and whatnot. Where can one even start? Akwaboah probably got a late invite when he was already going to bed, had no time to change so showed up in this. Becaaauuuuusse…

Efya

Efya

There’s always that one dress that keeps you on the borderline for whether it’s a good look or a bad look. Efya has so much command over her fashion that when you have that dilemma for her, it means it’s a bad look. Periodt!

Gifty Adorye (Formerly Gifty Osei)

Gifty Osei

Your smile looks amazing. That’s it. Seriously, that’s it.

Lamisi

Lamisi

Next, please!

Dope Nation

Dope Nation

This literally ain’t dope in any nation. P’leeeeaasse!

Fameye

Fameye

A good musician by all standards. Fameye may have won the New Artiste of the Year and deservedly so but this look makes him one of the worst dressed New Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red carpet.

Kofi Okyere Darko

KOD

The touch of patriotism is appreciated KOD but this ain’t it. Not on a red carpet for the music and entertainment industry.

KiDi

KiDi

What in the freaking pool party vibe is this? Was there a pool in the auditorium no one talked about? A nice shoe though but that’s not enough.

AJ Sarpong

AJ Sarpong

AJ, AJ! Hmm. The bow-looking bandana for the waist destroyed everything.

Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku finally won the Raggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year. Guess there’s a reason why that award was not on fashion but music. Because that would have been a lifetime dry spell based on this look.

J Derobie

J Derobie

This was too much. Colours were all over the place. Congrats on your win though.

Theresa Ayaode

Theresa Ayaode

The Vodafone red may have been inspired by title sponsors. The blonde hair looks amazing. But the overall look and the mask could probably be the summary of what we saw on the red carpet. Can’t wait for 2021.

Since this year was a two-night show, some of the worst-dressed may recover and get in the best dressed.

This piece is the opinion of the editorial team of Pulse. It does not represent the opinion of the organization Pulse.