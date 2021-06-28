VGMA22: Here are the best-dressed female celebrities we saw

The 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place last weekend amid the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19.
These celebrities wore headline-stealing looks on the red carpet of the VGMA22
This year's show meant a lot of celebrities and guests as they could recover from their mishaps and sneak into the best dressed on another night, upgrade their best-dressed status or simply get overconfident and mess it all up. Some people had a plan to win at all cost and stuck by it.
As such, there definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.
From style icons like Berla Mundi to Nana Akua Addo then to Sika Osei amongst others, here are the female celebrities who stole the show on the red carpet.
Diana Hamilton
Berla Mundi
Sika Osei
Nana Akua Addo
Eno Barony
Nana Ama McBrown
Mzgee
Salma Mumin
Victoria Lebene
Anita Akuffo
AJ Sarpong
Regina Van
Naa GMB
Celestine Donkor
Adina
