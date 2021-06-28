RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

VGMA22: Here are the best-dressed female celebrities we saw

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

These celebrities wore headline-stealing looks on the red carpet of the VGMA22

The 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place last weekend amid the outbreak of the pandemic Covid-19.

This year's show meant a lot of celebrities and guests as they could recover from their mishaps and sneak into the best dressed on another night, upgrade their best-dressed status or simply get overconfident and mess it all up. Some people had a plan to win at all cost and stuck by it.

As such, there definitely was no room for wardrobe malfunction or bad hair day. Either you avoided the red carpet or stepped out in the best ensemble.

From style icons like Berla Mundi to Nana Akua Addo then to Sika Osei amongst others, here are the female celebrities who stole the show on the red carpet.

Diana Hamilton

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana

Berla Mundi

Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana
Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana

Nana Akua Addo

Nana Akua Addo
Nana Akua Addo Pulse Ghana

Eno Barony

Eno Barony
Eno Barony Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Mzgee

Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana
Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana

Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin
Salma Mumin Pulse Ghana

Victoria Lebene

Victoria Lebene
Victoria Lebene Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Anita Akufo
Anita Akufo Pulse Ghana

AJ Sarpong

AJ Sarpong
AJ Sarpong Pulse Ghana

Regina Van

Regina Van-Helvert
Regina Van-Helvert Pulse Ghana

Naa GMB

Naa
Naa Pulse Ghana

Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkoh
Celestine Donkoh Pulse Ghana

Adina

Adina
Adina Pulse Ghana

