Ghanaian model is by far amongst one of the world’s most beautiful women breaking records in the fashion industry.

Consequently, we love her sense of fashion and always look forward to seeing her either on the red carpet or on the runway. Victoria was captured in wild photos and we love every detail of the shoot.

The top model looks graceful in House of Paon Fall 20/21 Collection named Theresa.

The looks, choice of fabric, tailoring and finishing is an embodiment of class, sophistication, elegance and style for every forward-looking woman. Of course, her style and achievement have been made possible by a dream glam team.

We can’t wait to see you replicate her styles and so check through these styles and tell us which one you are rocking.

Victoria Michaels

