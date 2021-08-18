Woman Crush: Berla Mundi doing the most in red is our ultimate corporate style goal

That is why we follow at the top style influencers to update on the latest fashion trends to help you make the right fashion choices for your next event.

One person that's sure to inspire our style is the media's sweetheart, Berla Mundi. She's Berla Mundi has mastered her craft over the years and her style evolution has reached higher heights.

Ms Mundi is one of the female celebrities who inspire us with everything she wears. She is a great style influencer on and off the cameras.

When Berla steps out, she serves the right style goals to die for. As a TV show host, Berla Mundi does not play around with her looks especially on the big screen. She always looks decent and modest in most of her outfits and her fans applaud her for her simplicity and decency.

With an unmatched fashion sense and a love for DIY fashion, Berla has amassed a following of more than two million.

Berla stole everyone’s attention with her radiating red dress when she stepped on the 'gram. The outfit had an African print fabric attached to the button and we love how she paired it with the red heels. The top of the dress had a creative style as one part exposed her cleavage while the other part covered her chest and shoulders.

The fashionista went for subtle makeup and back-length straight hair which attracts us every time. This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly.