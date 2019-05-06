Celebrities are the biggest trendsetters. Everything they wear, from hair to shoes are always instant hits.

It’s not surprising why most of them end up having their own clothing line or team up with top fashion brands to release exquisite apparels on the market.

Ghanaian actress, Zynnell Zuh is one of few style icons in Ghana. Never a dull red carpet moment when Zynnell is representing. She lightens up the streets when she steps out in her chic but casual apparels.

Everybody loves weddings and our very own fashion mogul, Zynnell has shared a photo of herself looking gorgeous in a kente dress and we can’t stop swooning over it.

This dress can stand the test of time. Brides-to-be can definitely wear this dress for their traditional wedding and be the centre of attention throughout the ceremony.

Check out the dress and share your opinion with us.