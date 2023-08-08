FDA and GHS affirm breastfeeding as a fundamental right for every child

Under the theme "Enabling breastfeeding: Making a difference for working parents," this year's World Breastfeeding Week emphasizes the need for creating a supportive environment that empowers working parents to uphold breastfeeding practices while fulfilling their professional responsibilities.

The statement further underlines that breastmilk offers infants vital nutrients and antibodies that safeguard against infections, diminish the risk of malnutrition, and enhance cognitive development.

Moreover, the FDA and GHS accentuate the positive impact of breastfeeding on maternal health, as it aids in postpartum recovery, reduces the risk of specific cancers, and fosters a strong emotional bond between mother and child.

However, despite the undeniable benefits of breastfeeding, the statement underscores that many working parents encounter challenges in adhering to exclusive breastfeeding for the recommended six months and extending it up to two years or beyond.

Hurdles such as long working hours, inadequate maternity leave, insufficient breastfeeding leave, and societal stigma surrounding breastfeeding in workplaces hinder parents from providing optimal nutrition to their infants.

In response to these obstacles, the FDA and GHS call upon a diverse array of stakeholders, including governments, employers, civil society, and community organizations, to collaborate in dismantling these barriers.

By establishing a conducive environment that supports breastfeeding for working parents, a positive and transformative impact can be achieved for the health and well-being of both children and mothers.