3 healthy smoothie recipes for breakfast

Try these healthy smoothie recipes to help you reach your personal health goals.
Eating fruits and vegetables daily can be a challenge for most people but smoothies are tasty and easy to drink.
Smoothie promotes weight loss, aids digestion and helps to detox.
Try these recipes at home and share your review with us.
Ingredients
1 banana, sliced
¾ vanilla yogurt
1 Tbsp honey
½ tsp freshly grated ginger
Method
Combine the banana, yogurt, honey, and ginger.
Blend until smooth.
Ingredients
1 low-fat or light vanilla yogurt
6 ice cubes
Pineapple chunks
Method
Combine the yogurt and ice cubes.
Blend, pulsing as needed until the ice is in large chunks.
Add the pineapple and blend at "whip" speed until smooth.
Ingredients
Chopped watermelon
Fat-free milk
Ice cubes
Method
Combine the watermelon and milk, and blend for 15 seconds, or until smooth.
Add the ice, and blend 20 seconds longer, or to your desired consistency.
Add more ice, if needed, and blend for 10 seconds.