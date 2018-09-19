Pulse.com.gh logo
3 healthy smoothie recipes for breakfast


Try these healthy smoothie recipes to help you reach your personal health goals.

  Published:
Kale and banana smoothie play

Kale and banana smoothie

Smoothies are easy to make and provides our body with the needed nutritional value when added to our diet.

Eating fruits and vegetables daily can be a challenge for most people but smoothies are tasty and easy to drink.

Smoothie promotes weight loss, aids digestion and helps to detox.

Try these recipes at home and share your review with us.

  • Banana ginger smoothie

Ingredients

1 banana, sliced

¾ vanilla yogurt

1 Tbsp honey

½ tsp freshly grated ginger

Method

Combine the banana, yogurt, honey, and ginger.

Blend until smooth.

  • Pineapple smoothie

Ingredients

1 low-fat or light vanilla yogurt

6 ice cubes

Pineapple chunks

Method

Combine the yogurt and ice cubes.

Blend, pulsing as needed until the ice is in large chunks.

Add the pineapple and blend at "whip" speed until smooth.

  • Watermelon smoothie

Ingredients

Chopped watermelon

Fat-free milk

Ice cubes

Method

Combine the watermelon and milk, and blend for 15 seconds, or until smooth.

Add the ice, and blend 20 seconds longer, or to your desired consistency.

Add more ice, if needed, and blend for 10 seconds.

