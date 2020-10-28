Brown bread has gained popularity in recent times as a healthier variety of bread. They are made of convincing amounts of whole grain flour, mostly wheat and rye, and rarely coloured with darkened ingredients like molasses or coffee.

One thing to note is that being brown coloured does not decide if the bread is nutritious or healthy for your body.

Eating this food is associated with various benefits, including a lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure. Here are some reasons why you should add brown bread to your diet.

Controls blood pressure and reduces cholesterol.

Brown bread has a lot of fibre in it and is considered beneficial in controlling your blood sugar levels and can be eaten by diabetic patients as well.

It is also helpful in reducing cholesterol and keeps heart diseases away from you.

Weight lose

Those of you attempting for a weight loss can eat brown bread as it contains fewer calories and is high on carbohydrates. Eating the same keeps you full for a longer time due to the abundance of fibre in it.

Reduces stress and gives energy

Studies have shown that eating a slice of brown bread before you go to bed can reduce stress in your body and let you sleep and rest well.

Eating brown bread can add a lot of vitamins and minerals to your diet. It is a great source of vitamin E, vitamin B and vitamin K. Get it on your daily diet and stay energetic and productive throughout the day.

Aids in free bowel movements

Brown bread acts as a natural laxative and helps in better bowel movements. If you are somebody with constipation and haemorrhoid problems, then you should definitely give brown bread a try.

Also, if you consistently get bloated stomach after having white bread, then you should shift to brown bread as you can expect to feel way less bloated after eating.