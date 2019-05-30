When was the last time you used bay leaves to prepare your favourite dish? The aromatic leaves are mostly used in culinary purpose to enhance other bolder flavours. It always sits in the background and blends with other herbs and spices. However, adding too much of it can destroy your dish. Check out their details about bay leaves before using it for your next meal.

Use dried bay leaves instead of fresh

Did you know that adding more dried bay leaves to your meal can ruin the taste? Depending on the number of servings, add one or two dried bay leaves get the requirement flavour without turning your food bitter.

Simmer your bay leaves

In order to derive all the flavour and nutrients from the bay leaves, let them sit and simmer in your soup and stews. Over time, the heat breaks down some of the more potent leaf flavours, especially that menthol-like tinge, and turns them into a gentler, more pleasant element of your soup.

Store your bay leaves in the freezer

Dried bay leaves can have a long shelf life when stored properly. You can keep it in an airtight container and keep cool and away from light. You can extend that shelf life from months to years if you choose to freeze them instead.

Don’t serve a dish with bay leaves still in it.

Hard and fibrous bay leaves don't break or soften after hours of cooking. It doesn’t have the right texture to eat hence, it is important to discard before serving your dish.

Don’t overcook bay leaves.

Bay leaves are useless after cooking for an hour or more because it can turn your food bitter. Taste your meal and discard the leaves if it the right amount of flavour has been infused in your dish.