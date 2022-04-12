Plantain bread is an easy recipe that uses normal ingredients, is quick to prepare, and turns out great every time.
DIY Recipe: How to make Plantain bread
This Plantain bread is really tasty, inexpensive and so easy to make.
Ingredients
2 cups of flour
1 tsp of salt
3/4 cup of sugar
8 tbsp of butter 113g or 8 tbsp or 1 stick of butter
2 tsp of baking powder
2 plantains overripe
1/4 cup of yoghurt
2 eggs
3 tbsp Milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Method
Preheat the Oven to 350°F then grease and flour the baking pan and set aside.
Combine the flour, salt, and baking powder.
Whisk, mash or blend the plantains till fairly smooth.
Use a hand whisk to cream the butter and sugar for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time and cream together until just combined. Add the Yogurt and vanilla and whisk together.
Mix the mashed plantains with the whisked butter mixture then add the mixture to the dry ingredients (flour, salt, and baking powder). Fold a couple of times until well mixed. (don't over mix).
Stir in the milk and mix till combined.
Pour the batter into the prepared baking Pan. Smooth out the surface of the batter and bake for 50 minutes to 1 hr or till a tester or toothpick inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh