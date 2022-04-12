DIY Recipe: How to make Plantain bread

Ingredients

2 cups of flour

1 tsp of salt

3/4 cup of sugar

8 tbsp of butter 113g or 8 tbsp or 1 stick of butter

2 tsp of baking powder

2 plantains overripe

1/4 cup of yoghurt

2 eggs

3 tbsp Milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method

Preheat the Oven to 350°F then grease and flour the baking pan and set aside.

Combine the flour, salt, and baking powder.

Whisk, mash or blend the plantains till fairly smooth.

Use a hand whisk to cream the butter and sugar for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time and cream together until just combined. Add the Yogurt and vanilla and whisk together.

Mix the mashed plantains with the whisked butter mixture then add the mixture to the dry ingredients (flour, salt, and baking powder). Fold a couple of times until well mixed. (don't over mix).

Stir in the milk and mix till combined.