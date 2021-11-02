This recipe contains essential minerals such as Zinc, Magnesium, Calcium and Iron which are very important minerals for body and tissue regulation as well as bone development.
DIY Recipe: How to make the best Ghanaian Pito
Pito is a popular drink in Ghana served during funerals and other gatherings.
Ingredients
Guinea corn
Water
Method
Take guinea corn to the mill to be grounded into a powder.
In a large pan soak the powdered guinea corn in water and stir thoroughly.
Once the mash settles, the water on top of the mash is removed.
The remaining mash is boiled.
After boiling, pour the mixture into a container and leave for 24 hours to ferment.
Once fermentation is complete, boil the mixture again.
Strain mixture to separate the liquid from the mash.
Remove the sediment from the initial pito batch and dry
Serve pito into calabash or in a glass over ice.
