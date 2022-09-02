RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to bake Chicken wings

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is crispy, delicious and easy to make.

Chicken wings
Chicken wings

You can serve this Chicken wings with a side of rice, chicken gravy, and a vegetable or salad.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, pressed

2 teaspoons chilli powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

10 chicken wings

Method

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Combine the olive oil, garlic, chilli powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a large, resealable bag; seal and shake to combine. Add the chicken wings; reseal and shake to coat. Arrange the chicken wings on a baking sheet.

Cook the wings in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until crisp and cooked through.

