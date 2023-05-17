ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make apple cider vinegar at home

Berlinda Entsie

Apple cider vinegar is great for metabolism, weight loss, managing sugar levels and improving skin and hair.

How to make apple cider vinegar at home
How to make apple cider vinegar at home

Making apple cider vinegar is simple and easy.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

10 large apples

2 orange

ADVERTISEMENT

4 cinnamon sticks

1 teaspoon cloves

1 teaspoon whole allspice

1 teaspoon whole nutmeg

1/2 cup brown sugar

ADVERTISEMENT

Method

To make this simple recipe, choose strong-flavoured apples to get the best results. Next, wash and cut the apples.

Heat a large pan or vessel and put it over medium heat. Then add apples, oranges and brown sugar. Mix them nicely, when the water starts turning warm, add aromatic spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice. Mix it nicely and add more water and cover the lid.

Let it cook for 2 hours. Once done, remove the oranges and mash the rest of the ingredients. Once done simmer the cider vinegar for 1 hour again and strain through a mesh strainer.

Preserve and use it the way you like.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fela Anikulapo Kuti holds a Guinness world record for the most studio album recordings released [Credit: CGTN Africa]

7 Nigerians in Guinness Book of World Records

Hilda Baci has surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual [Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon]

Hilda Baci breaks current Guinness World Record for cooking

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci (right), is eyeing the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon by an individual set by Indian chef, Lata Tondon (left) in 2019

Guinness World Record holder for cooking sends Hilda Baci online support

Hilda Baci set a new Cookathon record this morning

'We are reviewing evidence before announcing Hilda Baci' - Guinness Book of World Records