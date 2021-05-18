DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate pancakes

This is a sweet and slightly gooey chocolate pancake that is great with fresh fruit.
Let's do away with the usual and try something new. It’s easy and simple.
Ingredients
1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
3 tablespoons white sugar
¼ teaspoon salt
2 eggs, at room temperature
1 ¼ cups milk
½ teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons melted butter
½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
Method
Whisk flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl. Beat eggs, milk, and vanilla in another bowl; mix in the melted butter.
Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, and mix just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.
Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium-high heat.
For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter on griddle and cook until bubbles pop in the centre of the pancake, about 2 to 3 minutes. Flip, and cook an additional minute on the opposite side.
Serve
