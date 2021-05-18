RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Chocolate pancakes

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Let's do away with the usual and try something new. It’s easy and simple.

Chocolate pancakes
Chocolate pancakes Pulse Ghana

This is a sweet and slightly gooey chocolate pancake that is great with fresh fruit.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoons white sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

2 eggs, at room temperature

1 ¼ cups milk

½ teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons melted butter

½ cup semisweet chocolate chips

Method

Whisk flour, cocoa powder, sugar, and salt together in a large bowl. Beat eggs, milk, and vanilla in another bowl; mix in the melted butter.

Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, and mix just until combined. Stir in the chocolate chips.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium-high heat.

For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter on griddle and cook until bubbles pop in the centre of the pancake, about 2 to 3 minutes. Flip, and cook an additional minute on the opposite side.

Serve

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Why do single women find married men attractive for relationships?

Women are willingly trying to date married men. Why? [Credit: Jituwang]

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.