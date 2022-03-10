RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Corn muffins

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This is a simple but delicious muffin recipe

They're wonderful for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Ingredients

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

⅓ cup white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

¼ cup canola oil

1 cup milk

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease muffin pan or line with paper muffin liners.

In a large bowl, mix together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add egg, oil and milk; stir gently to combine. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.

Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

