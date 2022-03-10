They're wonderful for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
DIY Recipes: How to make Corn muffins
This is a simple but delicious muffin recipe
Ingredients
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup all-purpose flour
⅓ cup white sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
¼ cup canola oil
1 cup milk
Method
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease muffin pan or line with paper muffin liners.
In a large bowl, mix together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add egg, oil and milk; stir gently to combine. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.
Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh