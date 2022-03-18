DIY Recipes: How to make Egg rolls

Ingredients

1 package shredded coleslaw mix (16 ounces)

¼ pounds ground pork, pork sausage, or chicken

¼ cup soy sauce

salt and pepper to taste

1 egg, beaten

1 package egg roll wrappers

2 quarts of light oil for frying (such as canola, avocado, or vegetable oil)

Method

Brown ground pork or sausage in a large sauté pan or skillet.

Add coleslaw mix, soy sauce, and salt and pepper to taste.

Cook until the cabbage is wilted and cooked, about 3 minutes.

Let coleslaw mixture cool slightly, about 5 minutes, off the heat.

Brush beaten egg on 2 sides of egg roll wrapper.

Place a small amount of filling mixture in the middle of the wrapper and roll up according to the diagram on the wrapper package and roll it up, making sure edges are sealed.

In a large Dutch oven or a heavy-bottomed and high-sided skillet, add the oil and heat over medium to medium-high heat. Use a paddle thermometer to gauge the temperature.

Heat oil to 375 degrees F.

Working in batches, fry 6 or so egg rolls at a time, as to not overcrowd the pan.

Use a spider strainer to remove the egg rolls from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining egg rolls, working in batches.