DIY Recipes: How to make Lemon cake

This cake is moist and soft.

It is perfect for all occasions including picnics and parties.

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

½ cup butter

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder

¾ cup milk

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch square baking pan.

Beat sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract until well combined.

Sift flour and baking powder together in a separate bowl; add to creamed mixture until incorporated. Pour in milk, lemon zest, and lemon juice; mix until smooth. Spoon batter into the prepared pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 35 minutes.

Serve.

