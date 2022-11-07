It is perfect for all occasions including picnics and parties.
DIY Recipes: How to make Lemon cake
This cake is moist and soft.
Ingredients
1 cup white sugar
½ cup butter
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 ¾ teaspoons baking powder
¾ cup milk
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Method
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch square baking pan.
Beat sugar and butter together in a mixing bowl using an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla extract until well combined.
Sift flour and baking powder together in a separate bowl; add to creamed mixture until incorporated. Pour in milk, lemon zest, and lemon juice; mix until smooth. Spoon batter into the prepared pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
Serve.
