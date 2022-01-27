RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Mixed Vegetable Jollof

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This jollof rice recipe is not only pleasing to the eyes but also the palate.

Mixed Vegetable Jollof
Mixed Vegetable Jollof

It's a blend of flavours your taste buds would remember for a long time.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

6 cups Rice (washed properly and drained.)

9 oz /255g tomato paste

1 large onion (chopped)

½ large green pepper (chopped)

1 large red bell pepper (chopped)

1 habanero pepper (chopped)

1 cup frozen green peas (thawed)

2 cups mixed veggies (thawed)

1 cup of cooking oil

Salt/ bouillon to taste

1 Tbsp parsley flakes

½ Tbsp oregano

1 tsp curry powder

½ Tbsp seasoning

1 Tbsp crushed garlic

1 finger of a ginger grater or 1 Tbsp ginger powder (optional)

8 cups of liquid. (chicken stock or a mix of chicken stock and hot water.)

1 bay leaf

Method

Heat up cooking oil and sauté onions and crushed garlic till fragrant.

Spoon in the tomato paste as is and stir and add in all spices and herbs listed continue to stir and allow the paste to cook till it looks dry but not burnt. Takes about a minute.,( please stir continuously to prevent burning. )

Turn off heat then add chopped green bell peppers

Pour half of the liquid ( chicken stock or a mix of chicken stock and water.)

The Mix

Transfer drained rice to a roast pan or a disposable aluminium steam pan and mix in the sauce.

Add the other half of the chicken stock and stir. See recipe notes 1

Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.

Add the green peas, and mixed veggies cover the pan tightly with aluminium foil.

Put in the oven and allow to cool for 50 mins to 1hr. By this time all the liquid should have been absorbed and rice fully cooked but not mushy.

Allow resting in the oven for about 2 mins

Bring out from the oven fluff the rice out and serve immediately.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Why Accra was named among 100 greatest destinations worldwide

Accra

DIY Recipes: How to fry Sausages the best way

Fried sausage

DIY Recipes: How to make Barbecue sauce for Chicken

Barbecue sauce for Chicken

DIY Recipes: How to make Potato frittata

Potato frittata