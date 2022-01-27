DIY Recipes: How to make Mixed Vegetable Jollof

Ingredients

6 cups Rice (washed properly and drained.)

9 oz /255g tomato paste

1 large onion (chopped)

½ large green pepper (chopped)

1 large red bell pepper (chopped)

1 habanero pepper (chopped)

1 cup frozen green peas (thawed)

2 cups mixed veggies (thawed)

1 cup of cooking oil

Salt/ bouillon to taste

1 Tbsp parsley flakes

½ Tbsp oregano

1 tsp curry powder

½ Tbsp seasoning

1 Tbsp crushed garlic

1 finger of a ginger grater or 1 Tbsp ginger powder (optional)

8 cups of liquid. (chicken stock or a mix of chicken stock and hot water.)

1 bay leaf

Method

Heat up cooking oil and sauté onions and crushed garlic till fragrant.

Spoon in the tomato paste as is and stir and add in all spices and herbs listed continue to stir and allow the paste to cook till it looks dry but not burnt. Takes about a minute.,( please stir continuously to prevent burning. )

Turn off heat then add chopped green bell peppers

Pour half of the liquid ( chicken stock or a mix of chicken stock and water.)

The Mix

Transfer drained rice to a roast pan or a disposable aluminium steam pan and mix in the sauce.

Add the other half of the chicken stock and stir. See recipe notes 1

Taste for seasoning and adjust accordingly.

Add the green peas, and mixed veggies cover the pan tightly with aluminium foil.

Put in the oven and allow to cool for 50 mins to 1hr. By this time all the liquid should have been absorbed and rice fully cooked but not mushy.

Allow resting in the oven for about 2 mins