DIY Recipes: How to make Popcorn at home

Ingredients

3 tablespoons coconut oil or extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup high quality popcorn kernels

1 tablespoon butter or more to taste, optional

Salt to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a 3-quart thick-bottomed saucepan on medium high heat. If you are using coconut oil, allow all of the solid oil to melt.

Put 3 or 4 popcorn kernels into the oil and wait for the popcorn kernels to pop.

When the kernels pop, add the rest of the 1/3 cup of popcorn kernels in an even layer.

Cover the pot, remove from heat and count 30 seconds. (This method first heats the oil to the right temperature, then waiting 30 seconds brings all of the other kernels to a near-popping temperature so that when they are put back on the heat, they all pop at about the same time.)

Return the pan to the heat. The popcorn should begin popping soon, and all at once. Once the popping starts in earnest, gently shake the pan by moving it back and forth over the burner.

Once the popping slows to several seconds between pops, remove the lid, and dump the popcorn immediately into a wide bowl.

If you are adding butter, you can easily melt it by placing the butter in the now empty, but hot pan.

Sprinkle the popcorn with salt to taste.