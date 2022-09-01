This recipe is one of the best pies you can make at home.
DIY Recipes: How to make Potato pie
Potato cake is a delicious dessert that's easy and simple to make.
Ingredients
1 (1 pound) sweet potato, with skin
½ cup butter, softened
1 cup white sugar
½ cup milk
2 large eggs
½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 (9 inches) unbaked pie crust
Method
Place whole sweet potato in a pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Boil until tender when pierced with a fork, 40 to 50 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Remove sweet potato from the pot and run under cold water. Remove and discard skin.
Break sweet potato flesh apart and place in a bowl. Add butter and mix with an electric mixer until well combined. Add sugar, milk, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla; beat on medium speed until mixture is smooth. Pour filling into unbaked pie crust.
Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes.
Remove from the oven and let cool before serving.
