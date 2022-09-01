DIY Recipes: How to make Potato pie

Ingredients

1 (1 pound) sweet potato, with skin

½ cup butter, softened

1 cup white sugar

½ cup milk

2 large eggs

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (9 inches) unbaked pie crust

Method

Place whole sweet potato in a pot and cover with water; bring to a boil. Boil until tender when pierced with a fork, 40 to 50 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Remove sweet potato from the pot and run under cold water. Remove and discard skin.

Break sweet potato flesh apart and place in a bowl. Add butter and mix with an electric mixer until well combined. Add sugar, milk, eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon, and vanilla; beat on medium speed until mixture is smooth. Pour filling into unbaked pie crust.

Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the centre comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes.