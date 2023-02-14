This recipe is easy to make and very delicious.
DIY Recipes: How to make 'Red red' (Beans stew with fried plantain) for Valentine's
Red is the season's colour so we are making 'Red red' for our loved ones.
Ingredients
200g Black eye beans
Palm oil
Onion Puree
Kpakposhito puree
All-purpose seasoning
Salt
Fresh tomato puree
Ripe plantain
Vegetable oil
Method
Soak Beans for some hours or overnight (to reduce the cooking time from 30 minutes to 15 minutes)
Add enough water to cover the beans in a saucepan and cook until tender.
Add Onions, Kpakposhito, Palm oil and tomato puree to the cooked beans.
Add all-purpose seasonings and simmer for 10 minutes.
Beans stew (Red Red ) is ready.
Cut ripe plantain into slices and marinate with all-purpose seasoning and salt.
Fry with vegetable Oil.
Serve fried plantains with the beans stew (Red Red).
