ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make 'Red red' (Beans stew with fried plantain) for Valentine's

Berlinda Entsie

Red is the season's colour so we are making 'Red red' for our loved ones.

Red-red recipe (Beans stew with fried plantains)
Red-red recipe (Beans stew with fried plantains)

This recipe is easy to make and very delicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ingredients

200g Black eye beans

Palm oil

Onion Puree

Kpakposhito puree

All-purpose seasoning

Salt

Fresh tomato puree

Ripe plantain

Vegetable oil

Method

Soak Beans for some hours or overnight (to reduce the cooking time from 30 minutes to 15 minutes)

Add enough water to cover the beans in a saucepan and cook until tender.

Add Onions, Kpakposhito, Palm oil and tomato puree to the cooked beans.

Add all-purpose seasonings and simmer for 10 minutes.

Beans stew (Red Red ) is ready.

Cut ripe plantain into slices and marinate with all-purpose seasoning and salt.

Fry with vegetable Oil.

Serve fried plantains with the beans stew (Red Red).

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Most popular African breakfasts [Pittsburghpostgazette]

What breakfast is like in 7 African countries

Beef turnovers

DIY Recipes: How to make beef turnover

Red-red recipe (Beans stew with fried plantains)

DIY Recipes: How to make 'Red red' (Beans stew with fried plantain) for Valentine's

Kokonte flour

DIY Recipes: How to make Kokonte flour at home