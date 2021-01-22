This recipe is finger-liking good. Try it at home.

Ingredients

4 (5-ounce) centre-cut salmon fillets (about 1-inch-thick), skin on or off

2 tablespoons olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Bring the salmon to room temperature 10 minutes before cooking.

Warm a large nonstick skillet with oil over medium-low heat. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Raise the heat to medium-high. Place the salmon, skin-side up in the pan.

Cook until golden brown on 1 side, about 4 minutes. Turn the fish over with a spatula, and cook until it feels firm to the touch and the skin is crisp if desired, about 3 minutes more.

The skin can be served or removed easily with a knife or spoon.

Transfer to a plate and serve as desired.