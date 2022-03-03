DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Garden egg Abomu.

Ingredients

15 -18 plum garden eggs

6 tomatoes

2 large onions

2 tablespoons turkey berries

1/2 cup palm oil

1 medium smoked salmon

6 large smoked herrings

1-2 koobi

1 teaspoon grounded shrimp

Salt and pepper as required

Momoni as required

Method

Cut off the stalk of garden eggs, put in a saucepan, add water and bring to boil on high heat to cook till soft. Blend one onion, tomatoes, pepper and turkey berries together, set aside. Slice the other onion.

Remove the skin of salmon and herrings, break into desired sizes. Remove the thin skin of the garden eggs, break them into two and remove the seeds, set aside.

Cut koobi into two, remove the guts and scales, put in a saucepan with a little water to steam for about seven minutes.

Add palm oil in a saucepan, add momoni if using and half of the sliced onions. Add in blended tomatoes, onions, turkey berries and pepper when the onions are softened.

Add herrings and salmon, about ½ teaspoon salt and allow to simmer till sauce is thickened and cooked through.

Add grounded shrimps, garden eggs, steamed koobi and remaining onions. You can also add in some of the remaining water from steaming the koobi. Taste and adjust for salt.