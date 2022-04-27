RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian vegetable stew

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is rich in nutrients and healthy for everybody.

Vegetable stew
Vegetable stew

Vegetable stew can be served with plain rice, boiled yam, kenkey, etc.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1/4 cup vegetable oil

2 onions

2 large fresh tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 carrots

2 garlic cloves and ginger

1 Maggi Shrimp

2 green pepper bell

1 red pepper bell

5 green beans

1 smoked salmon

4 kpakpo shito

Salt

Bay leaves

Method

Wash and blend ginger, garlic, kpakpo shito and tomatoes together in a blender

Wash and remove seeds then cut green and red bell pepper, onion and carrots into chunks or medium sizes.

Under medium heat, pour oil into a saucepan and add onion slices

Stir for 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and bay leaves and stir

Pour in blended ingredients and cook for 5 minutes or until stew thickens

Stir in chopped vegetables and allow the stew to simmer for 4 minutes

Break salmon into chunk sizes and add to the stew. Add Maggi cube and salt to taste

Allow the stew to simmer under low heat for 5 minutes.

Serve with rice or yam.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The cultural history of waist beads

The cultural history of waist beads

DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect Ghanaian Yam fufu

Fufu with light soup

DIY Recipes: How to make the best homemade Ghanaian Pawpaw juice

Homemade Ghanaian Pawpaw juice

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Aboboi (Bambara beans stew)

Aboboi (Bambara beans stew) with tatale