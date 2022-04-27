Vegetable stew can be served with plain rice, boiled yam, kenkey, etc.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian vegetable stew
This recipe is rich in nutrients and healthy for everybody.
Ingredients
1/4 cup vegetable oil
2 onions
2 large fresh tomatoes
2 tbsp tomato paste
2 carrots
2 garlic cloves and ginger
1 Maggi Shrimp
2 green pepper bell
1 red pepper bell
5 green beans
1 smoked salmon
4 kpakpo shito
Salt
Bay leaves
Method
Wash and blend ginger, garlic, kpakpo shito and tomatoes together in a blender
Wash and remove seeds then cut green and red bell pepper, onion and carrots into chunks or medium sizes.
Under medium heat, pour oil into a saucepan and add onion slices
Stir for 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and bay leaves and stir
Pour in blended ingredients and cook for 5 minutes or until stew thickens
Stir in chopped vegetables and allow the stew to simmer for 4 minutes
Break salmon into chunk sizes and add to the stew. Add Maggi cube and salt to taste
Allow the stew to simmer under low heat for 5 minutes.
Serve with rice or yam.
