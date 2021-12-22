DIY Recipes: How to make the best Jollof rice and Chicken for Christmas

Ingredients

Jollof Rice

2 tablespoons (28ml) oil

1 medium onion

½ teaspoons (0.46g) dried thyme

2 teaspoon (10g) minced garlic

2 cups (370g) uncooked rice (I used basmati rice)

8 ounce (224g) canned puree tomato sauce

3 cups (720ml) chicken stock or water

1 teaspoon (5g) salt

1 teaspoon (2g) paprika

1 teaspoon (2g) white pepper

½ -1 teaspoon (1g-2g) chicken bouillon

½ pound (226.8g) or more vegetables (carrots, peas, green beans)

Scotch bonnet pepper or hot pepper (optional)

Chicken Thighs

2 ½- 3 pound (1133.98g-1360.77g) chicken thighs, about 5-6

2 teaspoon (10g) salt

2 teaspoon (4g) onion powder

½ teaspoon (0.46g) dried thyme or oregano

1 teaspoon (3g) garlic powder

1 teaspoon (2g) smoked paprika

½ teaspoon (1g) white pepper

½ teaspoon (1g) cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon (1g) chicken bouillon powder (you may replace with salt

Method

Chicken Thighs

Wash chicken thighs, wipe with a paper towel. Combine spices and mix well.

Sprinkle both sides with a generous amount of the spice blend. Or you may use salt and pepper or your favourite spice mix.

Add about 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet or Dutch oven or oven-safe pot/pan.

Brown chicken on both sides for about 3 minutes each. Be very careful with the chicken, it shouldn’t burn.

Jollof Rice

Pre-heat oven 350 degrees F (176C).

Put the rice into a large bowl, cover it with cold water, and use your hands to wash the grains. Tip the water out then repeat twice until the water runs clear.

Remove from the pan and set aside.

Remove excess oil from the pan and leave approximately about 2-3 tablespoons of oil.

Add onions, thyme, garlic, and sauté until soft but not golden, about 2-3 minutes. Then add rice and stir for another 2minutes.

Gently pour tomato sauce, and add all the remaining ingredients: chicken stock, paprika, white pepper, salt, and bouillon except the vegetables. Add the chicken back and bring it to a boil.

Place in a pre-heated oven and cook for about 20 minutes then throw in the vegetables and cook for another 10-15 minutes.