This recipe is an important source of protein. The taste is unbelievable.
Ingredients
1 cup dried beans
Water
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 medium onion
1 8-ounce can tomato sauce
1/2 pound smoked fish (smoked whiting, haddock, or whitefish)
1/3 cup red palm oil (or vegetable oil)
1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
- Method
Rinse and sort beans.
Add beans to a large bowl, covering with 3 cups water. Soak overnight.
Add beans and soaking water to a large stockpot or Dutch oven. Add additional 1-cup water to the pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until peas are tender about 1 hour.
Once beans are tender, add salt, and set stockpot aside.
Chop onion.
Rinse fish, removing skin and bones (if any), and break into small pieces.
Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add chopped onion and cook until translucent.
Add tomato sauce to a frying pan and stir well; add fish and stir. Simmer for 2-3 minutes.
Pour contents of the frying pan into a stockpot.
Add red pepper and an additional 1/2 – 1 cup water to stockpot. Simmer the stew for 20 minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally.
Salt and pepper to taste, and serve with hot cooked rice and fried plantains.