This recipe is an important source of protein. The taste is unbelievable.

Ingredients

1 cup dried beans

Water

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 medium onion

1 8-ounce can tomato sauce

1/2 pound smoked fish (smoked whiting, haddock, or whitefish)

1/3 cup red palm oil (or vegetable oil)

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

Method

Rinse and sort beans.

Add beans to a large bowl, covering with 3 cups water. Soak overnight.

Add beans and soaking water to a large stockpot or Dutch oven. Add additional 1-cup water to the pot. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer until peas are tender about 1 hour.

Once beans are tender, add salt, and set stockpot aside.

Chop onion.

Rinse fish, removing skin and bones (if any), and break into small pieces.

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add chopped onion and cook until translucent.

Add tomato sauce to a frying pan and stir well; add fish and stir. Simmer for 2-3 minutes.

Pour contents of the frying pan into a stockpot.

Add red pepper and an additional 1/2 – 1 cup water to stockpot. Simmer the stew for 20 minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally.

Salt and pepper to taste, and serve with hot cooked rice and fried plantains.