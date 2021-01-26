You can control the heat levels by reducing the pepper used.

Ingredients

10-15 big kpakoshito/ use petite belle pepper scotch bonnet pepper can also be used

8-10 green chilli

1 large green bell pepper seeds removed and chopped

8 cloves garlic

40g ginger skin removed and chopped

2 teaspoons dried rosemary

2 teaspoons coriander seeds

1 large onion chopped

4-5 spring onions chopped

1/2 cup/ 120ml vegetable oil

1 bay leaf

1 chicken stock cube use 1-2 adobo seasoning for vegan option

Salt as required

Method

Add kpakotoshito/ petite belle pepper/ scotch bonnet pepper, green chilli, chopped green bell pepper, ginger, garlic, dried rosemary, coriander seeds, spring onions and onions into a blender. Add just a little water and blend until smooth.

In a medium saucepan on medium heat, add 1/2 cup oil and bay leaf. When the oil is hot, pour in the blended ingredients in step-1. Add chicken stock cube or adobo seasoning and stir together.

Leaving it uncovered, simmer on medium heat for six to seven minutes or until the oil settles on top. Taste and add salt as needed. Use as needed for dips, sauces, marinades or baste for tilapia or chicken. Store in the fridge for up to a week or freezer for three months.