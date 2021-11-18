DIY Recipes: How to make Turkey meatballs

Ingredients

1/3 cup dry bread crumbs

3 - 4 Tbsp milk

1/2 cup (1.2 oz) finely shredded parmesan cheese

1/4 cup very finely chopped yellow onion

2 tsp minced garlic

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 lb. 93% lean ground turkey, very cold

1 large egg yolk

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 (24 oz) jar marinara sauce

Method

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Spray a rimmed 18 by -13-inch, preferably dark non-stick coated, baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large mixing bowl toss together bread crumbs with 3 Tbsp milk. Let rest a few minutes. If crumbs seem dry moisten with another 1 Tbsp milk. Toss the mixture with a fork to separate clumps.

Add parmesan, onion, garlic, parsley, basil and oregano and toss mixture.

Add in ground turkey. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly over. Break egg yolk and drizzle over turkey (this will help it end up more evenly distributed).

Toss mixture with clean hands until ingredients are evenly incorporated.

Divide the meatball mixture into 16 equal portions (about 40g or a little over 2 Tbsp each).

Roll into balls (if the mixture is a little sticky dipping hand in water before rolling can be helpful).

Align meatballs on prepared baking sheet spacing evenly apart. Brush tops and sides with olive oil.

Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Check bottoms of meatballs, if they are golden brown, turn to the opposite side, if not let them continue to sit upright and brown on the bottom. Bake through to 165 in the centre of meatballs (check the temp of some in the centre and edges), about 5 minutes longer.

Meanwhile, heat marinara sauce over low heat in a large saucepan, covered.