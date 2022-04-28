DIY Recipes: How to make Yam ampesi with Kontomire stew

Ingredients

1 tuber yam

10 pieces of kontomire (cocoyam) leaves

4 pieces tomato

1/2 cup turkey berries optional

3 medium-sized onions

3 cloves garlic

1 pound smoked fish

1 cup palm oil

Seasoning

2 tbsp grounded shrimp

Salt

Pepper

Salted fish (Koobi)

Method

Preparing Ampesi

Peel yam into a cooking pot.

Wash them thoroughly and put them into another cooking pot.

Add a reasonable amount of salt.

Boil over high heat for about 10 minutes.

Pour out the water and set aside

The ampesi is ready

Preparing the kotnomire stew

Wash kontomire and turkey berries thoroughly and put them into a clean saucepan

Boil under medium heat until it softens

Blend onions, garlic, tomatoes, pepper and turkey berries together.

Pour into a bowl and set aside

Remove bones from the fish, wash them, break them into pieces and set them aside.

Pour palm oil into a saucepan and place it over medium heat.

Cut salted fish into pieces and put it inside the oil together with the momoni.

Pour blended content into the cooking oil and stir.

Simmer on medium heat.

Add salmon, salt and seasoning cubes and cover it.

Simmer for about 10 minutes till the stew thickens.