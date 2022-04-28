It is rich in carbohydrates and other nutrients and also makes a perfect dinner.
DIY Recipes: How to make Yam ampesi with Kontomire stew
This is a popular Ghanaian food enjoyed in almost every part of the country.
Ingredients
1 tuber yam
10 pieces of kontomire (cocoyam) leaves
4 pieces tomato
1/2 cup turkey berries optional
3 medium-sized onions
3 cloves garlic
1 pound smoked fish
1 cup palm oil
Seasoning
2 tbsp grounded shrimp
Salt
Pepper
Salted fish (Koobi)
Method
- Preparing Ampesi
Peel yam into a cooking pot.
Wash them thoroughly and put them into another cooking pot.
Add a reasonable amount of salt.
Boil over high heat for about 10 minutes.
Pour out the water and set aside
The ampesi is ready
- Preparing the kotnomire stew
Wash kontomire and turkey berries thoroughly and put them into a clean saucepan
Boil under medium heat until it softens
Blend onions, garlic, tomatoes, pepper and turkey berries together.
Pour into a bowl and set aside
Remove bones from the fish, wash them, break them into pieces and set them aside.
Pour palm oil into a saucepan and place it over medium heat.
Cut salted fish into pieces and put it inside the oil together with the momoni.
Pour blended content into the cooking oil and stir.
Simmer on medium heat.
Add salmon, salt and seasoning cubes and cover it.
Simmer for about 10 minutes till the stew thickens.
Serve with the Yam ampesi.
