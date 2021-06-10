First dates: 6 foods you can buy to impress your partner

· English breakfast

Whoever your date is, I’m sure they have had enough of ordinary breakfast; hausa koko and koose, tea and bread, tombrown, etc. It will be fun to allow them the opportunity to try something different, something like a full English breakfast. There are a lot of nice places you can get English breakfast here in Ghana and at reasonable prices. Who said dates should only be scheduled for evening hours?

· Ice cream

Going to an ice cream place for just ice cream is not a bad idea and is budget friendly as well. And by ice cream I don’t mean the ones vendors roam about with please; those will just disappoint your date. Taking him or her to a nice place where you can sit and talk over ice cream might cause them to fall even more!

· Pizza and drinks

You may think pizza is too cheesy a choice, but trust me, it has saved more dates than can be counted. Good thing is, it is affordable and quite common. All you need is a good drink to complement it and you both are good to go.

· Chicken and Fries

Chicken and fries are also a good meal choice for a first date if you ask me. If your date remains unimpressed should you order this, then they might be used to it, which is also not a bad anyway.

· Chinese food