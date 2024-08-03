Ghanaian US Visa applications triple, Embassy changes strategy to clear backlog

“What is driving the backlog is visa demand and I’ve said before that if you look at the number of people who paid the visa application fee in 2019 before the pandemic and compare it to the number of people who did so in 2023, the number in 2023 is triple what it was in 2019. So certainly, we hope this new system will provide some additional enhancements and will be more efficient,” he indicated.

Fertik also stated that processing more applications is underway to help clear the backlog. From 16 August 2024, the Embassy will transition to a new visa services provider. This will result in a downtime of the visa application platform until 26 August 2024.

During the transition period, applicants will not be able to make new visa appointments, cancel or reschedule existing appointments, or access customer service. All existing non-immigrant visa interview appointments will remain valid through this period.

Key Information for Visa Applicants:

Interviews Scheduled on or Before 16 August: Applicants can continue to access their accounts at ustraveldocs.com to review appointment details and contact customer service as necessary. No further action is required.

Action Required for Different Applicant Groups:

Applicants Who Have Paid the Visa Fee but Not Scheduled an Interview: It is advised to schedule visa appointments as soon as possible and follow the instructions based on the interview date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Important Dates:

16 August: Last day to access ustraveldocs.com for fee payments, scheduling appointments, and contacting customer service.

Last day to drop off documents at locations in Ghana for delivery to the Embassy. 26 August: Launch of the new visa appointment website. Fee payments, appointment scheduling, and customer service will be available, along with new document drop-off and pick-up locations.