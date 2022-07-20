Ghana's Chef Fatmata Binta wins 2022 Basque Culinary World Prize, here're 5 of her recipes

The West African chef who originally comes from Sierra Leone will receive the €100,000 endowment for a programme of her choice.

She was chosen from a shortlist of nearly 1,000 nominations and 700 candidates picked by people working in the industry.

Congratulating Binta on her win, Joan Roca, president of the jury of the Basque Culinary World Prize, said, “This year's award to chef Fatmata Binta focuses on Africa and that it is possible to grow through cooking, the circular economy, culinary knowledge and the preservation of the traditions of a community where the use of these is key.”

Taking her turn, Binta used the opportunity to further highlight the importance of female empowerment and the matriarchal base of communities, "We can no longer afford to deny the full potential of women. The world needs to tap into the talent and wisdom of women. Whether the issue is food security, economic recovery or peace, the participation of women is needed now more than ever."

About Chef Fatmata Binta

Although Fatmata Binta is Ghana based, she is a Fulani who comes from Sierra Leone.

As heir to the cultural and culinary traditions of the Fulani people, one of the largest nomadic tribes in West Africa, chef Binta uses the dinners to showcase the Fulani's nomadic cuisine while sharing ancestral techniques through conversation and stories.

Through the interactive dinner experiences, which Binta has offered across three continents, the chef also raises funds for community projects, including the Fulani Kitchen Foundation - a foundation designed to help empower Fulani women and girls by meeting their social, educational, community and economic needs.

