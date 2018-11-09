How to bake banana cake

news

Ingredients

125g butter

150g caster sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 egg, beaten

2 very ripe bananas, mashed

190g self raising flour

60ml milk

Method

Grease and line a 2lb loaf tin. Melt butter, sugar and vanilla in a saucepan over a medium heat.

Remove from heat and add the mashed bananas, mix well.

Add the egg, mix well.

Stir in the flour and the milk.

Pour into the prepared tin, sprinkle with a tablespoon of demerara sugar to give a crunch topping if liked.

Bake at 170 C / Fan 150 C / Gas 3 for 35 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.

Serve with orange juice or pineapple smoothie