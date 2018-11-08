How to prepare assorted Egusi stew

news

Ingredients

Assorted Meats (Beef, mutton, crabs)

Fresh tomatoes

Scotch bonnet

3 Whole Onion

Vegetable Oil

All purpose seasoning

Thyme

Curry Powder

Palm oil

Egusi

Salt to taste

Method

Marinate the assorted meat by using garlic, ginger, onions, thyme, and salt for 30 minutes.

Bring to the boil for about 15 minutes, or until the meat is completely cooked and set aside.

Heat palm oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add meat and turn when it turns golden brown. Set aside to cool.

Sauté chopped onion and garlic until tender in a large saucepan.

Add pepper and tomato puree and stir.

After 6-10 minutes, taste for salt.

Add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg, and chopped onions.

Add the egusi paste and stir.

Add meat and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.

Serve boiled yam or rice.