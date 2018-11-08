How to prepare assorted Egusi stew

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Assorted Meats (Beef, mutton, crabs)
Fresh tomatoes
Scotch bonnet
3 Whole Onion
Vegetable Oil
All purpose seasoning
Thyme
Curry Powder
Palm oil
Egusi
Salt to taste
Marinate the assorted meat by using garlic, ginger, onions, thyme, and salt for 30 minutes.
Bring to the boil for about 15 minutes, or until the meat is completely cooked and set aside.
Heat palm oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add meat and turn when it turns golden brown. Set aside to cool.
Sauté chopped onion and garlic until tender in a large saucepan.
Add pepper and tomato puree and stir.
After 6-10 minutes, taste for salt.
Add rosemary, curry powder, nutmeg, and chopped onions.
Add the egusi paste and stir.
Add meat and allow to simmer for 3 minutes.
Serve boiled yam or rice.