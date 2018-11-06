How to prepare spinach soup

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
Assorted seafood
Onions
Ginger
Spinach
Chilli pepper
Scotch bonnet
Shrimp powder
Salt
How to make kpakpo shito (Green pepper sauce)
Add onion, chili pepper to fish stock over medium heat.
Add ginger paste, prepared prawns, a tablespoon of shrimp powder
Remove prawns of 2 minutes and set aside.
Add your mushroom, snail, or fish. Taste for salt and cover to cook.
Heat water in another saucepan and add spinach, scotch bonnet, onions, and cover to cook for more than 2 minutes.
Blend until smooth and add to the stock. Taste for salt and add the prawns.
Leave to cook to 2- 4 minutes and serve with fufu.