How to prepare spinach soup

Ingredients

Assorted seafood

Onions

Ginger

Spinach

Chilli pepper

Scotch bonnet

Shrimp powder

Salt

Method

Add onion, chili pepper to fish stock over medium heat.

Add ginger paste, prepared prawns, a tablespoon of shrimp powder

Remove prawns of 2 minutes and set aside.

Add your mushroom, snail, or fish. Taste for salt and cover to cook.

Heat water in another saucepan and add spinach, scotch bonnet, onions, and cover to cook for more than 2 minutes.

Blend until smooth and add to the stock. Taste for salt and add the prawns.

Leave to cook to 2- 4 minutes and serve with fufu.