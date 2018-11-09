How to prepare spicy turkey balls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1 pound ground turkey
1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs
1/4 cup thinly sliced baby spinach
1 egg
2 tablespoons onion powder
2 tablespoons garlic powder
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
Combine turkey, bread crumbs, spinach, egg, onion powder, and garlic powder together in a bowl.
Roll mixture into palm-sized meatballs and place 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.
Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and outside is browned, 15 to 20 minutes.