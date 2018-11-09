How to prepare spicy turkey balls

news

Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey

1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs

1/4 cup thinly sliced baby spinach

1 egg

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

Method

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Combine turkey, bread crumbs, spinach, egg, onion powder, and garlic powder together in a bowl.

Roll mixture into palm-sized meatballs and place 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and outside is browned, 15 to 20 minutes.