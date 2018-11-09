Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare spicy turkey balls

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Turkey meat balls

  • Ingredients

1 pound ground turkey

1/2 cup Italian breadcrumbs

1/4 cup thinly sliced baby spinach

1 egg

2 tablespoons onion powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

  • Method

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

Combine turkey, bread crumbs, spinach, egg, onion powder, and garlic powder together in a bowl.

Roll mixture into palm-sized meatballs and place 2 inches apart on a baking sheet.

Bake in the preheated oven until no longer pink in the center and outside is browned, 15 to 20 minutes.

How to prepare 'soya kebab' at home
How to prepare spinach soup
How to make flat bread
How to make mushroom fries
