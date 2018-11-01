How to prepare cassava leaves stew

The vitamin content of cassava leaves is comparable to that of carrots which are great for maintaining great health.
1 Large Smoked Salmon
Fried meat (optional)
Tomatoes
Large Onions
Ginger
Cassava leaves
Garlic
3 Red Chillies
Palm Oil
Spices
Wash all vegetables.
Wash the leaves thoroughly with lukewarm water.
Cut the cassava leaves into strips and set aside.
Blend tomatoes, onion, pepper, ginger, and garlic together.
Heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat.
Pour oil into a saucepan and set over medium-high heat.
Saute sliced onions for 3 minutes.
Add blended ingredients and allow to cook for about 5 minutes.
Remove bones from salmon and cut into cubes and add to stew.
Add spices and allow to simmer.
Add the cassava leaves and allow to cook until soft.
Taste for salt and serve with rice.