How to prepare cassava leaves stew

Ingredients

1 Large Smoked Salmon

Fried meat (optional)

Tomatoes

Large Onions

Ginger

Cassava leaves

Garlic

3 Red Chillies

Palm Oil

Spices

Method

Wash all vegetables.

Wash the leaves thoroughly with lukewarm water.

Cut the cassava leaves into strips and set aside.

Blend tomatoes, onion, pepper, ginger, and garlic together.

Heat palm oil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Pour oil into a saucepan and set over medium-high heat.

Saute sliced onions for 3 minutes.

Add blended ingredients and allow to cook for about 5 minutes.

Remove bones from salmon and cut into cubes and add to stew.

Add spices and allow to simmer.

Add the cassava leaves and allow to cook until soft.

Taste for salt and serve with rice.