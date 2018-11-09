Pulse.com.gh logo
How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes play

How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes

(Kiki Foods)

  • Ingredients

2 potatoes, prepared

 1/2 cup butter, cubed, divided

1/2 cup half-and-half cream

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Paprika

  • Method

Slice the potatoes almost halfway down and sprinkle salt on them.

Place potato on a baking sheet and bake for 40-60 minutes depending on size.

Melt remaining butter; drizzle over potatoes. Sprinkle with paprika.

Add cheese or any topping of your choice.

Return back to the oven for about 5 minutes. Serve hot.

