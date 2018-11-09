How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes

news

Ingredients

2 potatoes, prepared

1/2 cup butter, cubed, divided

1/2 cup half-and-half cream

1/2 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Paprika

READ ALSO

How to make wheat digestive biscuit

How to make cheese omelette

How to bake shortbread cookies

How to make avocado salsa

Method

Slice the potatoes almost halfway down and sprinkle salt on them.

Place potato on a baking sheet and bake for 40-60 minutes depending on size.

Melt remaining butter; drizzle over potatoes. Sprinkle with paprika.

Add cheese or any topping of your choice.

Return back to the oven for about 5 minutes. Serve hot.