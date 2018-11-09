How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
2 potatoes, prepared
1/2 cup butter, cubed, divided
1/2 cup half-and-half cream
1/2 cup sour cream
1 teaspoon salt
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Paprika
How to make wheat digestive biscuit
How to bake shortbread cookies
Slice the potatoes almost halfway down and sprinkle salt on them.
Place potato on a baking sheet and bake for 40-60 minutes depending on size.
Melt remaining butter; drizzle over potatoes. Sprinkle with paprika.
Add cheese or any topping of your choice.
Return back to the oven for about 5 minutes. Serve hot.