  • Prep: 15 minutes
  • Cook : 45 minutes
  • Total time: 1 hour
  • Serves: 7
Condensed milk cake ( Photo credit - Immaculate Bites)
Ingredients 

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 4 eggs
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar for dusting

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch springform pan.
  2. Mix 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons flour and baking powder together in a large bowl.
  3. Combine sweetened condensed milk, eggs, and melted butter in a bowl and add to the flour mixture. 
  4. Beat using an electric mixer until batter is smooth and creamy. Pour batter into the prepared springform pan.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
  6.  Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert cake carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack. 
  7. Let cool completely. 
  8. Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.