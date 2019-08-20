Ingredients
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
- 4 eggs
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons confectioners' sugar for dusting
Method
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch springform pan.
- Mix 1 cup plus 3 tablespoons flour and baking powder together in a large bowl.
- Combine sweetened condensed milk, eggs, and melted butter in a bowl and add to the flour mixture.
- Beat using an electric mixer until batter is smooth and creamy. Pour batter into the prepared springform pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the centre comes out clean, about 45 minutes.
- Cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Run a table knife around the edges to loosen. Invert cake carefully onto a serving plate or cooling rack.
- Let cool completely.
- Dust with confectioners' sugar before serving.