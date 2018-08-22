How to fry spicy mushrooms at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1 egg
1 cup water
1 pound button mushrooms, quartered
2 cups oil for frying, or as needed
In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and garlic salt. Mix in egg and water until smooth.
Heat the oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat. Test to see if oil is hot by frying a drop of batter. If it sizzles and floats to the top, the oil is ready.
Dip mushrooms into the batter and then place in the hot oil. Fry a few at a time so they are not crowded, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.