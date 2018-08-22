Pulse.com.gh logo
How to fry spicy mushrooms at home


Pulse Food How to fry spicy mushrooms at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Fried mushroom recipe play

Fried mushroom recipe

(Just A Pinch)

  • Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 egg

1 cup water

1 pound button mushrooms, quartered

2 cups oil for frying, or as needed

  • Method

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and garlic salt. Mix in egg and water until smooth.

Heat the oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat. Test to see if oil is hot by frying a drop of batter. If it sizzles and floats to the top, the oil is ready.

Dip mushrooms into the batter and then place in the hot oil. Fry a few at a time so they are not crowded, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

