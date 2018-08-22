How to fry spicy mushrooms at home

news

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 egg

1 cup water

1 pound button mushrooms, quartered

2 cups oil for frying, or as needed

Method

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and garlic salt. Mix in egg and water until smooth.

Heat the oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat. Test to see if oil is hot by frying a drop of batter. If it sizzles and floats to the top, the oil is ready.

Dip mushrooms into the batter and then place in the hot oil. Fry a few at a time so they are not crowded, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.