It’s best enjoyed with a raw pepper and fried tiny white baits known as ‘One Man thousand’.

Ingredients

Polished corn flour

Water

Wheat flour

Baking powder

Salt

Leaves (Food base e.g. plantain leave, etc)

Method

  • Clean maize by picking bad and mould.
  • Wash in clean water.
  • Grind into small grits.
  • Wash grits in clean water to further remove the chaff.
  • Mix washed grits with sifted flour and allow to stand for one hour. Mill the mixture into a fine texture.
  • Divide fine finely milled flour into 2 parts.
  • Add salt and a little water to one part of the flour.
  • Put on fire and cook partially to obtain an aflata.
  • Add the wheat flour and mix well.
  • Add the rest of the cornflour, stir to form a stiff paste.
  • Fetch and wrap the soft paste in clean leaves.
  • Arrange in a steamer and steam for some minutes over boiling water.
  • Remove from steamer and serve with your desired sauce, stew or soup with fried fish.