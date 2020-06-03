It’s best enjoyed with a raw pepper and fried tiny white baits known as ‘One Man thousand’.
Ingredients
Polished corn flour
Water
Wheat flour
Baking powder
Salt
Leaves (Food base e.g. plantain leave, etc)
Method
- Clean maize by picking bad and mould.
- Wash in clean water.
- Grind into small grits.
- Wash grits in clean water to further remove the chaff.
- Mix washed grits with sifted flour and allow to stand for one hour. Mill the mixture into a fine texture.
- Divide fine finely milled flour into 2 parts.
- Add salt and a little water to one part of the flour.
- Put on fire and cook partially to obtain an aflata.
- Add the wheat flour and mix well.
- Add the rest of the cornflour, stir to form a stiff paste.
- Fetch and wrap the soft paste in clean leaves.
- Arrange in a steamer and steam for some minutes over boiling water.
- Remove from steamer and serve with your desired sauce, stew or soup with fried fish.