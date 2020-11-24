One-pot rice dish made using tomato gravy and fried beef.

Ingredients

Beef

1/2-1 pound boneless beef

3 cloves garlic

1 inch ginger

1/2 green bell pepper

Scotch bonnet pepper as required (optional)

1/2 onion

Salt as required.

Stew

1/2 cup/120ml oil

3 tablespoon tomato paste/ puree

1 large onion

2 tablespoon turkey berries optional

Pepper as required

2 large tomatoes chopped

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1 bay leaf

Jollof

2 cups rice

1 1/2 - 2cups water adjust with the brand used

Salt as required

Method

Prepare beef

Cut the beef into desired sizes. Blend all the ingredients under the beef together. Pour over the beef. Put on high heat and cook till is tender. Add water as and when needed when cooking.

To make the stew

Blend onions, turkey berries and pepper together, set aside. Put oil in a saucepan and set on fire. When oil is hot, fry beef and set aside.

Add tomato paste, stir fry for about two minutes, add blended onions, pepper and turkey berries. Add chopped tomatoes and stir fry. Add salt, curry and bay leaf. Cover and let simmer on high heat for about five minutes.

To make Jollof

Wash rice till water is cleared. Add washed rice to the stew, leftover beef stock from the cooked beef, water as needed, check and adjust for salt.

Cover tightly and bring to boil. Immediately it starts boiling, remove lid, using a thin wooden ladle or a long fork stir from bottom to top. Cover tightly and let simmer on low heat for 10-12 minutes. After the time has lapsed, remove lid, stir again. Stir in beef at this point. Cover tightly and let simmer for 10 more minutes till it’s well cooked.

Serve with coleslaw.