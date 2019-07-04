Ingredients

Beets have a rich nutritional profile that provides a plethora of health benefits.

Also known as blood turnips, beets are an excellent source of fiber, vitamin C, magnesium, and folate.

The underrated vegetable is an acquired taste, but the nutritional powerhouse can add years to your lifespan if consumed on a regular basis.

Method

First and foremost, wear rubber gloves if you don't want pink hands.

Peel and trim the carrots and beetroot, then coarsely grate both on a grater

Heat the cumin seeds in a small pan until they are hot and smell pungent.

Remove from the heat and scatter over the vegetables.

Add the olive oil, vinegar and parsley, then toss well.

Leave to marinate for at least 15mins before serving.