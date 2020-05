This creamy homemade mango frozen yogurt recipe only requires 3 ingredients to make and no ice cream machine needed.

A perfect summer dessert for a hot day.

Ingredients

Frozen Diced Mangoes

Plain Greek Yogurt

Honey

Method

· Place all ingredients in a powerful blender or food processor and process until creamy. If mixture is too stiff add a tablespoon or more of water

· Eat right away for soft-serve or freeze in a container if you prefer an ice cream like texture