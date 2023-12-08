Baking brownies at home shouldn't be too hard, with a simple recipe you can bake the tastiest brownies you've ever had.
ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make the perfect brownies
If you are a chocolate lover, baking brownies might be the most soothing thing you can do to satisfy your chocolate cravings.
Recommended articles
Ingredients:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips or chopped nuts (optional)
Instructions:
ADVERTISEMENT
- Preheat your oven. Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan or line it with parchment paper.
- In a medium-sized microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter. Allow it to cool slightly.
- Stir in the sugar into the melted butter until well combined.
- Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, and salt.
- Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined. Be careful not to overmix.
- If desired, fold in chocolate chips or chopped nuts into the batter.
- Pour the brownie batter into the prepared baking pan, spreading it evenly.
- Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with a few moist crumbs (not wet batter).
- Allow the brownies to cool completely in the pan on a wire rack before cutting them into squares.
You will enjoy your brownies better when cooled but if warm snacks are your thing then, enjoy them as you please. One of the joys of baking is coming up with a recipe that works for you.
Enjoy your homemade brownies! Feel free to customize the recipe by adding your favorite mix-ins or toppings.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh